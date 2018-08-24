Delhi: Man duped of Rs 30 lakh, woman held

The accused, Payal Samuel, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ravi Patel. The accused, Payal Samuel, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ravi Patel.

A 34-year-old woman, who used to cheat people by posing as the vice-president of a leading English international news channel, was arrested on August 15 from Mumbai and brought to Delhi for further investigation. The accused, Payal Samuel, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ravi Patel, who runs a travel agency in the capital and provides online air tickets, police said.

“Patel alleged that she had defrauded him to the tune of Rs 30 lakh within one-and-half months by purchasing air tickets (domestic as well as international), foreign exchange, and hotel bookings etc,” said Additional CP (crime branch) Rajiv Ranjan.

Ranjan said they found multiple news articles about her cheating several businessmen in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh with the same modus operandi.

