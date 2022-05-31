Delhi: Man drowns in waterlogged railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur

A man died after he slipped and fell into a waterlogged railway underpass at southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Monday night, said the police. The deceased has not been identified yet and he was aged around 45-50, said the police.

The police said they received a PCR call around 10.22 pm about the man drowning and sent a team. They recovered his body late at night and sent it to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said: “The area was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. Fire brigade and emergency rescue teams were also called to the spot. Divers from the rescue team searched for the man for half an hour before recovering his body. He had a tattoo on his hand that said ‘Kiran, I love you’.”

The police have now installed barricades around the underpass to prevent people from entering the waterlogged underpass.

Many streets in Delhi-NCR were waterlogged and several trees were uprooted in the heavy rain and storm on Monday.

Two other people died in wall collapse incidents owing to the inclement weather. A 50-year-old Daryaganj resident died after a portion of a balcony fell on him while a 65-year-old homeless man died in Angoori Bagh after a wall collapsed on him.