Delhi: Man drowns in Nizamuddin baoli

A 38-year-old man drowned in the baoli at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Tuesday evening.

The man, identified as Barkat Mohd. Pathan, went swimming in the baoli late in the evening with his brother Kamil. The two jumped in the baoli to bathe but Barkat drowned.

Police said the baoli is over 150 feet deep.

R P Meena, DCP (Southeast) said, “We received a PCR call about a person drowning inside the dargah. A police team rushed to the spot and met Kamil. He told us he and his brother jumped into the baoli but he came out of the water soon as he was scared of drowning. He waited for Barkat to resurface but he drowned.”

Police informed the fire brigade and other agencies and soon divers, teams of NDRF and Delhi Fire Services were called to the spot. However, Barkat’s body wasn’t recovered on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police resumed the search and pulled out Barkat’s body. Police said it took them time as the baoli is deep and many local divers had to climb deep down with the help of ropes to pull out the body.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Prima facie… the man died due to drowning, there seems to be no foul play. However, his family members said he often took bath in baoli and knew how to swim,” said a police officer.

Police are conducting an enquiry in the matter.

Barkat lived with his father near the dargah and worked at a shop.