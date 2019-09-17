Delhi: ‘Man dressed as woman’ saunters into SRCC girls hostel, steals students’ cards and cash

Cash and debit cards were stolen from the girls’ hostel at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, allegedly by a man who dressed as a woman to get access to hostel premises. Three days after the incident, an FIR was lodged at Maurice Nagar police station Monday, police said.

The accused allegedly used the debit cards to make transactions of around Rs 50,000 and stole roughly Rs 3,000 in cash from various rooms, students claimed. The incident took place on September 12, the day of the DU Students’ Union elections.

According to hostellers of the Shri Ram Memorial Girls Hostel, the theft took place in the afternoon. “Many girls were in the mess, which is open from 1-2 pm. From the CCTV footage, we saw that the person entered around 1.40 pm and left around 2.10 pm. We don’t even know the gender for sure… but if you look closely, the person looks like a man,” said a hosteller.

CCTV grab shows a person with long hair, wearing a pink top, jeans, and a black scarf.

“He visited each room and seemed to know the way around. He was roaming around confidently, looking into the cameras, and even interacted with a few girls. We don’t generally ask strangers who they are because they are usually relatives of students. All of us assumed it was someone’s mom or someone who had permission to enter,” said a student.

A hosteller claimed that as per the footage, the accused went to a room and latched it from inside, from where cash and debit cards were stolen, before proceeding to other rooms where students were not present.

“Around 6 pm, one of the girls whose debit card was stolen started looking for it. By the time she realised it was stolen, two transactions amounting to Rs 50,000 had already taken place. The person withdrew Rs 20,000 from the debit card, and shopped at Levi’s and Lifestyle stores,” claimed a hosteller.

Additionally, Rs 3,000 in cash was also allegedly stolen from some students.

SRCC principal Simrit Kaur told The Indian Express that an FIR was lodged Monday.

“We were informed of the incident on Saturday, and were in touch with Maurice Nagar police station. We asked them if we should come right away, but they said it can be lodged at any time. They told us it was fine even if we file the FIR once the college opens. A sub-committee was formed, and all due modalities were followed,” she said.

“We have registered an FIR. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.