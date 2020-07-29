Delhi: Man donates plasma 6 times, ready for round 7

Tabrez Khan recovered from Covid a few months ago Tabrez Khan recovered from Covid a few months ago

Ever since he recovered from Covid-19 in April, Tabrez Khan (37) has donated plasma six times and is ready to donate again. “Each time I donate, I get an update from the hospital or the family that the patient has recovered and that they are grateful… Till now, I’ve donated plasma six times, helping 12 people.”

It has been over 14 days since Khan’s last donation. He is now awaiting a call from Lok Nayak Hospital, where a plasma bank — the second in the capital — was set up earlier this month, to donate again.

A resident of Jahangirpuri, Khan recovered a few months ago. “My sister, mother and I tested positive. My sister had travelled from Saudi Arabia, and we think she contracted it there or while travelling,” he said.

Khan began displaying symptoms such as high fever, cold and cough on March 12 and his test report came positive. He was taken to the hospital on March 20.

After recovering, Khan saw a government advertisement on plasma donation. He donated plasma for the first time at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on April 21, when they were conducting plasma trials. After that, he began getting requests from people for plasma.

“Someone calls and says he needs it for his father. Someone else says they need it for their sister. They call me looking for a plasma donor, with blood group B+… If there is a way for me to help them, then why not?” he said.

In most cases, Khan knew the name of the person he was donating plasma to — the last patient he donated to was 60 years old. He said the man’s son kept in touch and wanted to invite him over to thank him.

Khan has donated twice at ILBS, once at Max, twice at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and once at Shree Aggarsain International Hospital in Rohini.

He said all those who recover from the virus should donate: “It does not cause any weakness, and it will not cost anything to donate.”

His mother, who is 65, is not eligible to donate. His sister, meanwhile, has donated twice.

