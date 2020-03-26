Delhi: 40-year-old dies repairing sewage treatment plant

A 40-year-old worker died and another sustained injuries after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes while repairing a sewage treatment plant. (Representational Image) A 40-year-old worker died and another sustained injuries after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes while repairing a sewage treatment plant. (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old worker died and another sustained injuries after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes while repairing a sewage treatment plant (STP), which comes under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla. Both men were found lying inside the plant. Police said the men weren’t wearing any safety equipment.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “We received a call around 11.15 am about the incident. The police team found two men, Suresh (40) and Jagbir (43), unconscious inside the sewage treatment plant. The Delhi Fire Services was informed, and firemen pulled out the two men and rushed them to the hospital. Suresh was declared dead on arrival by the doctors while Jagbir is undergoing treatment.”

D K Gupta, DSIIDC director, said they had hired a private contractor to repair the plant. He said they will conduct an enquiry and file an FIR against the contractor for not providing safety equipment.

Suresh worked with a private firm and was called to the spot to repair a screw that had blocked the flow of water inside the STP. Jagbir was a sweeper employed by the MCD who works at the plant.

Police said another man, Murari (40), also tried to enter the STP to rescue the men but got out when he couldn’t help them. He informed others.

Murari told police that Suresh worked in the morning hours. When Suresh went inside, he inhaled fumes and fell unconscious.

After some time, Jagbir noticed that Suresh hadn’t come out, so he went inside the STP to help him but also fell unconscious, Murari told police.

Police said Jagbir is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.

“A case under sections of negligence resulting in death has been registered at Okhla police station against unknown persons. We are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

While Suresh lived in Tughlakabad, Jagbir is a resident of Dakshinpuri.

