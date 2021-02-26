Delhi: Man dies after speeding Mercedes hits his scooter

Police have identified the accused driver, who also lives in Vasant Vihar.

A man died after a speeding Mercedes car rammed into his scooter on Thursday night in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar.

Police said the deceased, Antony Joseph, worked as a domestic help in the area and lived with his wife in the servant quarters. He was riding his scooter when the accused hit the scooter and fled. Police said his wife works as a cook at an American Embassy official’s house.

The accused, Aryan Jain (18) has been arrested. Police said Jain’s father, Sushil owns a diamond jewellery store in Saket Mall.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said, “ Jain lives in Vasant Vihar and was driving the car at the time of the accident. We conducted his medical test and no alcohol was found in his blood.”

Police are interrogating Jain and his family members.