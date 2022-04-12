Delhi: Man dies after ‘gau rakshaks’ thrash him, five arrested

A 25-year-old man died Monday moments after allegedly being beaten by a group of 10-15 persons on suspicion of slaughtering cows, said the police on Tuesday. Two of his friends also received injuries and are undergoing treatment. The police said two FIRs have been filed in the case and five of the accused were arrested from the spot.

The deceased, Rajaram, worked as a caretaker at a farmhouse near Dwarka where his friends, who received injuries, were reportedly employed as workers. The police said they received information about a group of men suspected to be involved in slaughtering cows and selling beef from a farmhouse in the Chhawla area and subsequently, a team was dispatched. However, before the police could reach, a group of unidentified men started beating up the trio, said the police.

According to one of the FIRs, one of the workers alleged that he and his friend were called to the farmhouse by Rajaram on Monday afternoon. They were inside when a group of men, who identified themselves as “gau rakshaks”, broke into the farmhouse, the FIR stated. The complainant further alleged that after the police came, they stopped the fight and rushed the three men to the hospital. The caretaker died during treatment while the workers are undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The police team collected a few samples of the animal remains from the spot and sent them for examination. Meanwhile, five men were arrested from the spot. The matter is under investigation.”