Delhi: Man detained for ‘killing’ parents

Delhi Police has detained a couple who allegedly killed the man’s parents in Dwarka Friday. “We received a call at 11.15 am and found Raj Singh (61) and his wife Omwati (58) lying on the floor of their room in Chawla. There were sharp cuts on their faces. Singh’s son and his wife were at the house. They were called for questioning,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Another officer said, “Singh’s daughter had come in the morning but she was sent away by the couple, after which she called the police.” ENS

