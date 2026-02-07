Delhi man falls to death in pit: Jal Board suspends three officials, govt orders probe

Officials said preliminary inspection showed that an excavation pit of around 6 m in length, 4 m in width and around 4.25 m in depth had been created as part of the ongoing sewer project. (Express Photo_

The DJB on Friday suspended three officials even as the Delhi government ordered a high-level probe into the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who fell into a pit dug by the board in Janakpuri.

The government, meanwhile, also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, who is also the Janakpuri MLA, visited the spot on Friday morning. Even as there was no public statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a senior government official said the minister concerned had responded and taken action. “He is also closely monitoring the probe,” the official added.