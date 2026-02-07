Delhi man falls to death in pit: Jal Board suspends three officials, govt orders probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The DJB on Friday suspended three officials even as the Delhi government ordered a high-level probe into the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who fell into a pit dug by the board in Janakpuri.
The government, meanwhile, also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, who is also the Janakpuri MLA, visited the spot on Friday morning. Even as there was no public statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a senior government official said the minister concerned had responded and taken action. “He is also closely monitoring the probe,” the official added.
In a post on X, Singh said, “The committee has been directed to inspect the accident site immediately and review safety arrangements, barricading, signage and traffic management.” He added that it would verify compliance with all safety norms, fix responsibility for any lapses, and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary action.
In an official statement, the DJB said that as per the preliminary report of the inquiry committee, the service road — where underground sewer line laying work had commenced — was barricaded and closed for public safety, but that additional safety measures should have been adopted.
“On grounds of prima facie negligence, the Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer of the concerned Project Division have been suspended,” it said. The suspended officials have been identified as Executive Engineer Vandana, Assistant Engineer A S Garewal and Junior Engineer Alok Kumar.
Officials said preliminary inspection showed that an excavation pit of around 6 m in length, 4 m in width and around 4.25 m in depth had been created as part of the ongoing sewer project.
While portions of the road were barricaded, initial probe indicated that safety arrangements around the excavation area were not fully in line with prescribed norms and that movement of two-wheelers was continuing in the vicinity.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS against the contractor and DJB officials concerned. A senior police officer said that preliminary inquiry suggested a lack of adequate barricading at the site.
Singh, meanwhile, directed officials to review safety arrangements, barricading, signage and traffic management at the location. He also directed a safety audit of all ongoing sewer, road and flood control projects to ensure full compliance with norms. “The tragedy has caused deep pain to the affected family, and the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time. Public safety is paramount. Any failure in adhering to established safety standards will be dealt with strictly, both administratively and contractually.
