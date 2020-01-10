Delhi: Man dead in fire at factory in Patparganj

A fire broke out at a printing press at Patparganj in New Delhi on Thursday. A fire broke out at a printing press at Patparganj in New Delhi on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man died after a fire broke out inside a building in East Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday. Police said the deceased, Phool Dev, worked as a caretaker in the four-storey building.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call around 2.38 am about the fire. DFS chief Atul Garg said “We were informed that a fire broke out inside a printing press. We reached within 10 minutes.”

Over 30 fire tenders were used in the operations, which lasted till 8 am. The firemen were informed a man was trapped inside. DFS officials said as the building had paper and machines, the blaze spread and smoke was heavy. Dev was pulled out within an hour, but died upon arrival at the hospital.

