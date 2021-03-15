Delhi: Man commits suicide over ‘fake’ rape case

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that some of those named in the FIR were not present in the area at the time of the alleged crime.

A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his Dwarka home on Friday and left behind a note alleging that a woman and her father had lodged a false rape case against him. Police said the man, Deepak Sangwan, shot himself in the neck around 4 pm. On Sunday, his family alleged he had been facing financial issues and was being harassed. No arrests have been made so far.

Police said Sangwan was differently abled and worked as a financial consultant from his home. An FIR was registered on the complaint of his mother Chhota (65). Police said Sangwan died during treatment. A case under the Arms Act has been filed against unknown persons. Police found a suicide note in Sangwan’s room in which he named a woman and her father and accused them of taking Rs 2 lakh from him and not returning the money. DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said they will question the woman and others.

As per the FIR, he claimed in the note that when he asked for his money, the woman’s father threatened to file a false case against him. When he complained against them over a bounced cheque, she filed a rape complaint, he claimed.