Delhi: Man climbs gas pipeline to steal Rs 50 lakh

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 50 lakh in North West Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said the accused — Rahul (19) and Ayub (23) — are residents of Kabir Nagar and Rana Pratap Bagh respectively. The arrest was made after Nitin Kumar, a jeweller, Wednesday lodged a complaint, stating that jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30,000 in cash were stolen from his house at Rana Pratap Bagh. “Kumar’s family lives in a four-storey building. They had made jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh, which they were to give out on loan. CCTV cameras from nearby areas showed Rahul coming towards the complainant’s house,” a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police found Rahul had climbed into the building with the help of a gas pipeline and entered the house after removing the kitchen’s exhaust fan. “We received information that Rahul had given some of the stolen jewellery to Ayub, following which Ayub was arrested. He then led them to Rahul, who was picked up from DESU Colony at Rana Pratap Bagh,” Arya said.