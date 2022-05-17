Delhi: Man cleaning sewer dies after concrete slab falls on him

A 55-year-old worker died and two others were injured after a portion of a concrete slab of a sewer they were cleaning fell on them. Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening near August Kranti Marg in South Delhi.

The deceased, Ramesh Kumar, lived near the Public Works Department office and was hired on a contract basis to work for the department. The other two labourers, Pankaj Singh (26) and Jitender Mangal (35), were also hired to clean the sewer near Moolchand flyover.

Around 5.47 pm Sunday, doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre called police about the three men.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We received an MLC and sent staff to the hospital. Kumar died while his associates are undergoing treatment. They were not fit to give a statement earlier. We conducted an enquiry and found that they were labourers working under the PWD and were hired for sewer cleaning. They entered the sewer in the afternoon but during the process, a portion of the concrete slab fell on them.”

The Delhi Fire Services was called, and locals helped rescue the men.

A case under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) was registered against unknown persons. Police said they are looking for the contractor or supervisor to ascertain their involvement in alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, Singh, who sustained severe injuries on his leg, alleged that they were trapped inside for a while.

“The cleaning work started around two days ago. We were getting paid around Rs 300-400 a day. On Sunday, we stepped in to remove plastic from the sewer but a portion of the lintel fell… and we got trapped. We screamed for help. After 20-30 minutes, someone removed the concrete and pulled us out,” he alleged. “The concrete fell on my leg and it is badly injured. I hope I get work after this…,” said Singh.

Police said they have informed Kumar’s family who live in Ghaziabad.