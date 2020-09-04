Delhi: Man cheats businessman using ‘Make in India’, arrested

Joint CP Mishra said Bandopadhyay allegedly told the victims “all projects related to Make in India, Smart City and Solar Energy were looked after by the accused”. (Representational image)

An Indian Foreign Service officer one day, a United Nations employee the next — a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating senior government officers and cheating a Gujarat-based businessman of Rs 36 crore on the pretext of a “Make in India” project.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has recovered accused Piyush Bandopadhyay’s Honda City car with a beacon and several business cards that have logos of the UN and Government of India printed on them, said Dr OP Mishra, Joint CP (EOW). He said a complaint was filed by SRM Mahadeo Smart Bio Toilet Pvt Ltd against Bandopadhyay and his wife, Shweta Sorout.

As per the FIR, the complainant said Bandopadhyay and Sorout “looted a lot of money on pretext of registration of several companies…The accused further lured him to get involved with other associates and form a company in India in order to get contracts from the government.”

Joint CP Mishra said Bandopadhyay allegedly told the victims “all projects related to Make in India, Smart City and Solar Energy were looked after by him”.

