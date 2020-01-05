Delhi: Man caught trying to smuggle liquor bottles in ambulance

The intervention took place on the basis of a tip-off claiming a Sonepat resident would be transporting liquor from the district to Noida in this manner. (Representational Image) The intervention took place on the basis of a tip-off claiming a Sonepat resident would be transporting liquor from the district to Noida in this manner. (Representational Image)

In a peculiar case of liquor smuggling, Palwal Police retrieved over 400 bottles of illegal liquor being transported via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in an ambulance Saturday. One person has been arrested.

Police said the ambulance is among the private vehicles used by Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to transport patients.

The intervention took place on the basis of a tip-off claiming a Sonepat resident would be transporting liquor from the district to Noida in this manner.

“A checkpoint was set up at the KMP toll on the basis of the information. When an ambulance was spotted passing through the area 15-20 minutes later, police personnel signalled the driver to stop, but he halted the vehicle before the checkpoint and tried to escape on foot,” said Manjeet Kumar, PRO of Palwal Police.

“Police chased the accused and arrested him. On checking the vehicle, 460 bottles of foreign liquor were found inside, but the driver was not able to produce any licence or permit for the same,” he said.

“The accused, Anil, was the driver of the ambulance, which has a Haryana number plate. He had used the vehicle to smuggle liquor illegally before too. A case has been registered against him, and the vehicle and alcohol have been seized. The matter is being investigated,” said head constable Jitender, the investigating officer of the case.

In another case on the same expressway Saturday, police recovered 1,000 cartons of illegal liquor from a truck whose driver was transporting alcohol from Kurukshetra to Agra.

“The truck driver, Satnam, who hails from Sirsa, was arrested from the spot,” said the PRO. “Directions have also been issued by the Superintendent of Police to SHOs of police stations and police post in-charges to curb smuggling of illegal liquor in their areas,” he said.

