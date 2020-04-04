Delhi: Man calls cops on father for violating lockdown

Police said they visited the house and found the man and his father arguing outside. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational) Police said they visited the house and found the man and his father arguing outside. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational)

Police have registered an FIR against a 59-year-old man after his son called them to say his father was not following the lockdown and was roaming outside. In his complaint, Abhishek Singh (30) said: “Despite the lockdown, my father steps out of the house regularly. He leaves around 8 am and walks on the main road.”

Singh lives with his family in Rajokri and works at an automobile store in Wazirpur.

Police said they visited the house and found the man and his father arguing outside. “Abhishek was trying to convince his father to come inside the house, but the latter refused. We recorded the complainant’s statement and filed an FIR against his father at Vasant Kunj police station on April 1,” said an officer.

Police have filed 34 FIRs against people — with 21 in Dwarka — for violating home quarantine. Most of the FIRs have been registered against people who were advised to remain at home, but were seen roaming on the streets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd