Delhi: Man booked for sexually assaulting woman at five-star hotel

The Delhi Police has booked a man for allegedly raping a woman at a five-star hotel in New Delhi last year. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The police on Wednesday said that they are yet to verify the accused’s details. It is alleged that he works with the Bihar sports department.

The complainant, a resident of Delhi, alleged in her complaint that she was called on the pretext of some work related to her firm and the accused molested her. When she resisted, he attempted to rape her, said a police officer.

An FIR under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault to women with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered at Parliament Street police station on March 7.