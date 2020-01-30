Delhi: Man booked for brandishing pistol at Shaheen Bagh

Police said they are probing the matter based on a video. Armond Feffer Police said they are probing the matter based on a video. Armond Feffer

Police have registered a case against a 50-year-old man who allegedly threatened protesters at Shaheen Bagh with a pistol. On Tuesday, a video of a man wielding a gun at the anti-CAA protesters was posted on social media.

The video shows the man getting on stage with his pistol, but is overpowered by other men at the site. The accused, Mohammad Luqman, is a building contractor and lives in Shaheen Bagh.

After the video went viral on social media, police took cognizance and registered a case under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East) said, “After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App