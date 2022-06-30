Delhi: Man booked for hurling communal slurs and abuses at children

Days after videos of an unknown man allegedly threatening and abusing two children went viral on social media, the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has registered a case against him, said officials. No arrests have been made yet and the police are trying to identify and trace the accused.

On Sunday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding action against the accused of allegedly hurling communal slurs and abuses at a minor girl and a boy. The commission said the man made objectionable comments about the girl’s religion.

Two videos of the incident were shared on social media – one where the accused was purportedly harassing the girl, and the other where he was abusing the boy. “I will hit you badly…” the man is heard saying in the video to the children after hurling abuses at them and forcing them to repeat the expletives.

The police registered a case against the man Wednesday under sections 295A (malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words etc. with a deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 504 (intentionally insulting with the intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police also issued notices to social media platforms to remove the videos and are analysing them.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “I hope the accused will be arrested soon. Strict action should be taken against people who disturb the social fabric of society with their communal thoughts and criminal acts”.