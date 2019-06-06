Delhi: Man blackmails govt official by threatening to leak daughter’s photos

The cyber crime unit of the Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old petrol pump manager for allegedly circulating obscene pictures and videos of a woman he used to be in a relationship with. According to police, the accused demanded Rs 8 lakh from the woman’s father, a government official, and threatened to circulate obscene videos of her if he did not pay.

According to police, an FIR against the accused was registered on May 27. “He has in the past allegedly duped other women too, including a Brazilian national. During questioning, he told police he would have used the Rs 8 lakh to go to Brazil,” a senior officer said.

Police said the man met the complainant’s daughter in 2017 on a social networking website. “They exchanged numbers and he later came to Delhi to meet her,” the officer said, adding that the two eventually entered into a relationship.

According to police, once the woman ended the relationship, the accused allegedly started circulating obscene photos of her to her friends. He also allegedly threatened the woman that he would send the photos to her relatives, police said.

“On January 1, he allegedly sent videos of her to her father with a message,” an officer said.

The woman’s father alleged: “He claimed that he had spent Rs 4.9 lakh on my daughter and asked me for the money.”

The complainant informed police that the accused gave his bank account details and later switched off his phone.

Police said he was arrested from Kollam, Kerala, and added that two mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from his possession.

“He is a literature graduate. He was 18 when he left studies and started working as a petrol pump operator in the hope of living a lavish life,” an officer said.