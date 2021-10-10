Delhi: Man behind Rs 251 smartphone scam held for ‘threatening’ rape victim for a year

The man behind the Rs 251 smartphone scam was among three people to be arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly threatening a rape victim for a year.

Police Saturday said the accused — Mohit Goel, Sumit Yadav and Vinit — are involved in 50 cases of cheating. They wanted to take revenge on a rape accused, Vikas Mittal, and decided to threaten the victim by posing as the rapist.

Last August, a woman was allegedly raped by Mittal in Dwarka and had lodged a complaint. Mittal was arrested from IGI Airport. However, the victim kept receiving death threats from unknown persons about the rape. A month later, an unknown man caught the victim near Civil Lines Metro station and allegedly threatened her. A case was registered with the help of an ‘eyewitness’, Sumit Yadav, who was later ‘shot at’.

In December 2020, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the Crime Branch and directed them to arrest the men who were threatening the woman and Yadav. An investigation was initiated into the threat calls and the suspects were identified, but they kept changing hideouts.

JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar said his team first arrested Vinit (31) from Gurgaon. He confessed to having harassed the rape victim and said he was working with Yadav and Goel. Goel was arrested from Noida and Yadav from Chandigarh.

During questioning, police found that Goel is Mittal’s brother-in-law and was in a business dispute with him. When Mittal was accused of rape, Goel planned to get him arrested and called the rape victim.

His associates even took a flight to Ujjain to track Mittal’s movements. When he was arrested, they planned to threaten the victim further to target Mittal. Police also found that Goel had planted Yadav as the eyewitness.

Goel is also behind the ‘country’s cheapest smartphone’ scam. He had founded Ringing Bells Pvt Ltd and launched smartphones — called Freedom 251 — at cheaper rates under the Government of India’s Digital India Program. Police said he is involved in 48 cases of fraud.

He told police that he suspected Mittal was behind his initial arrests and planned to take revenge. He roped in his employees, Yadav and Vinit, said police.