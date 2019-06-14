Delhi: Man beats up his friend over loan, leaves him in car to die

A 36-year-old hardware engineer, son of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, allegedly assaulted his friend for not returning Rs 1 lakh he had borrowed from him and locked him up in his car on June 6. When his friend suffocated to death, he allegedly dumped the body behind Red Fort the next day. He was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh confirmed the incident, but refused to divulge further details as investigation is underway.

According to police, the accused, Ajay Singh Raghav, lives in North East Delhi’s Ghonda and works for a private company in Pitampura.

“The incident came to light when police found a body lying in a pool of blood behind Red Fort. An FIR was registered and we started investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Police said initially, it was a blind case as they had no clues. The investigation team then found a sticker on the victim’s shirt, which had the address of a tailor in Bulandshahr.

“The team went to Bulandshahr and checked missing persons complaints of nearby police stations. On June 10, they found that a case was registered at Bulandshahr Kotwali police station by a man whose brother had gone missing. The victim was later identified as Deepak Kumar and police went through his call detail records of his phone number,” an officer said.

The last call he received was from Raghav. Police detained him for questioning and he confessed to the crime. “He had met Deepak 10 years ago at a publication they worked for in Daryaganj. A few months ago, Deepak borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Raghav, but was not able to repay it and asked for more time. Irked by this, Raghav asked Deepak to meet him on June 6. He asked for his money and the two got into an argument. Raghav then hit Deepak on his head with a stick and he fell unconscious. Raghav then tied him up and dumped him in the backseat of his car,” the officer added.

Police said he drove home and parked his car outside. The next day, he found Deepak had died. “So he went to Red Fort to dump the body,” the officer said. Police said they have recovered Raghav’s bloodstained clothes, Deepak’s phone, debit card and other belongings.