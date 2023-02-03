scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi man beaten to death over non-payment of rented item; minor among two held

One of the accused runs a business of renting out sound system for various programmes

Subzi Mandi man beatenDCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Shahi was brought dead to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital on January 30. The police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses. (File)

Two persons, including a minor, were taken into custody by the Delhi Police for allegedly beating to death a man in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi on January 29 over non-payment of a rented item, officers said.

The deceased has been identified as Muninder Kumar Shahi, a resident of Madrasi Colony.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Shahi was brought dead to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital on January 30. The police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

According to one of the eyewitnesses’ account, he heard a cry in front of Madrasi Colony around 11 pm on January 29 while passing through a street and saw Shahi lying on the ground and a boy of the colony placing his leg on the man’s chest, as another man, Raja, 25, kept hitting him on his head with a wooden log. When the eyewitness intervened, the accused fled the spot, Kalsi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

During interrogation, Raja told the police that he rents out sound system for various programmes, and Shahi, who used his facilities, failed to pay him the rent of Rs 1,500. “A heated argument took place on January 29 following which the accused Raja and another juvenile, aged 16, killed him,” the DCP said.

The police laid a trap and nabbed the accused based on a tipoff that they would be coming to Tis Hazari court.

More from Delhi

The police have filed a murder case against the accused.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 11:07 IST
Next Story

JEE-Main 2023: January session records highest ever attendance of 95.8%

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close