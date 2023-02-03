Delhi man beaten to death over non-payment of rented item; minor among two held

Two persons, including a minor, were taken into custody by the Delhi Police for allegedly beating to death a man in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi on January 29 over non-payment of a rented item, officers said.

The deceased has been identified as Muninder Kumar Shahi, a resident of Madrasi Colony.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Shahi was brought dead to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital on January 30. The police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

According to one of the eyewitnesses’ account, he heard a cry in front of Madrasi Colony around 11 pm on January 29 while passing through a street and saw Shahi lying on the ground and a boy of the colony placing his leg on the man’s chest, as another man, Raja, 25, kept hitting him on his head with a wooden log. When the eyewitness intervened, the accused fled the spot, Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Raja told the police that he rents out sound system for various programmes, and Shahi, who used his facilities, failed to pay him the rent of Rs 1,500. “A heated argument took place on January 29 following which the accused Raja and another juvenile, aged 16, killed him,” the DCP said.

The police laid a trap and nabbed the accused based on a tipoff that they would be coming to Tis Hazari court.

The police have filed a murder case against the accused.