Delhi: Man beaten to death over ‘theft’

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh, said a case has been registered under sections of violence and attempt to murder against the mob. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh, said a case has been registered under sections of violence and attempt to murder against the mob.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft by a mob that caught him outside a house in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

On Tuesday, the victim, Salman and his friend Deepak were allegedly trying to break into a house through the roof when a few neighbours caught them, police said. While Deepak fled, Salman was dragged outside.

At 4 am, the neighbours allegedly beat him with sticks and stones. Later, the mob tied his hands and legs to a pole, and further hit and questioned him, police said.

A video of Salman was recorded and posted on social media. In the video, an injured Salman explains to the men that he works as a welder and this was his first attempt at robbery. However, the men refuse to believe him and call him a criminal.

M S Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, said the man was later found lying in a drain by the local police. “He was taken to a government hospital, where he underwent treatment and was later discharged. When the police team took him to the police station, his health condition worsened and he was rushed to the hospital again. This time, he was declared dead on arrival.”

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East), said a case has been registered under sections of violence and attempt to murder against the mob. One of the accused, a businessman, has been identified, police said.

Police also said a medical board has been constituted in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd