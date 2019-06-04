Delhi: Man beaten to death outside his house

Written by Saumya Rastogi

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death with stones and a concrete slab after he objected to his neighbour allegedly relieving himself in front of his wife, in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri. Police said the victim, Lilu, was allegedly beaten up the neighbour’s sons, Ravi and Nilkamal, who have been arrested.

According to police, Lilu died after sustaining injuries to his head and chest. The parents of the accused have also been detained for allegedly participating in the assault outside the victim’s house in Navjeevan camp.

The incident took place late Sunday night, when Lilu confronted the man who was relieving himself outside his house. Lilu’s wife Pinky said: “He told him ‘Aapke ghar mein behan beti nahin hai ? (Do you not have mothers and daughters at your home’).”

Following this, police said Nilkamal and Ravi intervened and allegedly abused Lilu, which led to a heated scuffle.

The victim’s family has alleged that the accused men were intoxicated at the time of the incident, said police. A PCR call was made, but by the time police reached the spot, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died during treatment.

“I have been diagnosed with tuberculosis. There was a power outage in our area, and my husband and I were sitting outside our house. The father of the two brothers who killed my husband was relieving himself outside and my husband objected. They killed him for it. I want the strictest punishment for the accused,” said Pinky.

While Nilkamal is a vegetable seller and works in an export line business, Ravi works as a waiter. Lilu worked as an e-rickshaw driver and a labourer. According to police, Lilu has around 17 criminal cases against him, including snatching, robbery and under the Arms Act.

