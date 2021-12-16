Delhi: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Trilokpuri

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of six or seven men on suspicion of theft in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Tuesday. The police said the deceased was brutally assaulted with stones and bricks and he succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The victim, identified as Shabbir Khan, worked at a shop near his home. The police have arrested a man in connection with the murder case. Other accused are on the run.

A PCR call was made early on Tuesday after locals found Shabbir lying unconscious outside Central Park in Trilokpuri. He was rushed to the LBS hospital for treatment and later referred to the GTB hospital.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said: “Doctors at the LBS said there were five injuries (severe) on the victim’s body and he was critical. He was shifted to GTB for further treatment.”

One of the accused, Keshav (25), was identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested from his residence in Trilokpuri.

Meanwhile, Shabbir died during the treatment and a murder case was registered.

Keshav confessed to his crime and revealed that he was with five or six friends when they found Shabbir roaming in the park around 3 am. The accused were drunk and they suspected Shabbir of stealing their phone and trying to flee. They hurled abuses at him and later attacked him, the police said.

Shabbir tried to resist the attack but the men brutally assaulted him with bricks and stones till he collapsed on the road, the police said.

Keshav was produced before the metropolitan magistrate and sent to two-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased raised allegations of communal violence because the accused and deceased are from different communities but the police refuted the allegations.