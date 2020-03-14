Delhi: Man beaten to death for refusing to have ice-cream, four arrested

Police said the accused thrashed Sharma and his friends with sticks and fled. Sharma, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to BSA Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image) Police said the accused thrashed Sharma and his friends with sticks and fled. Sharma, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to BSA Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

Four men were arrested early Friday for allegedly beating a 35-year-old man to death, after he refused to take ice-cream from them, in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini. The victim, Amit Sharma, was with his brother-in-law Rahul and friend, Ishant, at the time of the incident.

S D Mishra, Addl CP (Rohini), said, “We received a call at 12.45 am. Rahul and Ishant had noted the bike registration numbers of the two bikes the accused were driving. We scanned CCTV footage and traced the bikes. We caught the four men— Lakshay, Karan, Dhiraj and Avinash—within four hours of the incident. A case has been registered.”

Police said Lakshay (27), a student of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, had passed his MBBS exams and was celebrating at home with his elder brother, Karan, and their two friends. They then went out on bikes to buy ice-cream.

Police said they were under the influence of alcohol when Karan offered ice-cream to three strangers at the shop. When Sharma refused, the two groups fought. Lakshay and his group left, and later caught the victim near Rohini’s Sector 3.

Police said the accused thrashed Sharma and his friends with sticks and fled. Sharma, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to BSA Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

