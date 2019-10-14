Delhi: ‘Man beaten to death by wife for drinking’

Toggle Menu
Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer North) said, “He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.” (Representational)

Frustrated by his drinking habit, a 31-year-old woman allegedly beat her husband to death in Outer Delhi’s Narela Sunday. Police said the woman, Salma, was arrested and a case of murder registered.

Police said the victim, Javed Rahman (35), allegedly came home drunk on Saturday. The couple got into a fight and Salma allegedly hit her husband with a belt. Javed was found dead by his brother in the morning. Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer North) said, “He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Javed’s family alleged Salma worked with DCW and would often get officials to threaten them. A DCW official, however, said she is “not an employee, only a volunteer.”

