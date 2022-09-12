Delhi: Man beaten to death by factory worker, others during alleged theft attempt

The Delhi Police arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday for allegedly beating another to death in North District during a theft attempt, said officials Monday. The police said the victim, Izhar, 19, had been caught and beaten by the accused, Gyani, and others on Saturday morning.

According to officials, they received information at the Sarai Rohilla station about a body lying on a street at Shahzada Bagh. When the police reached the spot, they found injuries on the body. They also found the hair on the victim’s head had been cut off and scattered a few metres away. The scene was then examined by a crime team, and the body was taken to the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officials added.

The police said while examining CCTV footage, they found the victim entering the factory around 4 am and stealing a mobile phone. He was then caught and beaten by the accused, and taken outside where a crowd joined in. The victim was then beaten to death with blows from fists, plastic pipes, and belts.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday. He admitted to beating the victim to death along with others, and cutting off his hair with a pair of scissors, which was then hidden in the factory.”

The police said they are conducting a search for the remaining accused. They also said that based on the statement of the accused regarding the theft, an FIR was also registered under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling etc), 457 (house breaking by night to commit offence), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).