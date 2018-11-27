Delhi: Man beaten to death bought an auto earlier this month

The autorickshaw that Avinash Saxena (26) bought early November was supposed to help him realise two dreams — private schools for his two children and a home for his family. Less than 20 days later, on Saturday morning, Avinash was beaten to death, allegedly by a mob who suspected he was a thief. He was just 15 minutes away from his house at the time and was ferrying two men from Uttam Nagar to Peepal Chowk in Mohan Garden.

Police said a passerby called Avinash’s parents, who rushed to the spot. His mother Kusum Lata (48) said she watched, helpless, as her son was beaten from 6 am to 7 am. “He screamed for help, asked me and his father to save him… One resident tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up. Sixty people were watching, but no one helped… I tried to intervene but they pushed me away. One person threatened to kill me and my husband too. When we tried to call PCR, they took our phone away,” she alleged. Police said Puneet, a resident of Peepal Chowk, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A senior police officer said, “More that one person was involved… we are in the process of arresting the rest. The PCR call was made at 7.15 am. As the spot is deep inside Mohan Garden, taking the victim to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital took over an hour… and he was declared brought dead.”

The victim’s father, Vinod (60), said, “The men in the auto, Suraj and Manipal, asked my son to stop at Peepal Chowk so they could load some things. My son went to relieve himself… when he returned, he found the residents beating up the men, who were allegedly loading car batteries in the auto.”

The family maintained that “Avinash is not a thief and was not with the men”. “The crowd shooed us away with threats… when I returned a few minutes later, I found my son’s sweater and jacket near the pole. A resident told us he was taken to the police station… we reached there and at 3 pm, we were told that he had died at the hospital,” claimed Vinod. But a police officer claimed that “the three men were involved in car battery thefts”.

At Kumar’s house, his two children, aged three and five, wait for their father to return. His wife Karishma wonders how the loan for the auto will be paid now as Avinash was the sole breadwinner. From the balcony of Puneet’s house in Balaji Chowk, the empty plot where the incident took place is clearly visible — filled with a row of parked cars. Like his family, Puneet’s neighbours refused to talk about what happened. A neighbour, who did not want to be named, alleged, that over the last month, “a lot of car battery thefts have happened in this area”.