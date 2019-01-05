Delhi: Man beaten to death, 2 held, say police

A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft by the owner of a tent shop and his employee in Paharganj’s Multani Dhanda area on Wednesday night.

Police said the two accused, Rohit (40) and Sonu (25), have been arrested and an FIR has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Paharganj police station.

The incident took place after 11 pm.

A senior police officer said, “Shibu was loitering outside Rohit’s tent house. He was beaten up by Rohit and Sonu on suspicion of theft. A few days ago, a rickshaw was stolen from outside Rohit’s shop and he believed Shibu was in the vicinity to steal something.”

The FIR has been filed by constable Ashok Kumar of Paharganj police station who reached the spot at 11.15 pm, after a call was made to the PCR about a “man aged 18-19 years being beaten up by two-three people”.

In the FIR, Kumar said, “I saw a man crying in pain outside Rohit’s tent shop, saying he was beaten up by the owners. Rohit and Sonu were standing there… In front of me, they kicked him a few times and said, ‘if anyone steals from us, this is what will happen to them’.”

The victim was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he died of his injuries during treatment. A police officer said, “His body has been preserved in the mortuary for 72 hours. If no one claims it, then cremation will be done by police.”

Back in Multani Dhanda, there is disbelief and denial about the January 2 incident.

Rohit’s wife Pinky (39) said, “My husband is not capable of such an act; he is very kind. A day before the incident, he went to the Paharhanj police station out of concern for another homeless man lying on the road across his shop…” Neighbour Banwari Lal Sharma (48) claimed that he had accompanied Rohit to the station.

Rohit’s brother-in-law Anuj Verma claimed: “He was semi-naked and probably died of cold…” Sonu has been working at the shop for a year.

Ram Aasre (48), who owns a cigarette shop metres away from the tent house, too was picked up for questioning by police.

He said, “A little before 11 pm, I was returning home after shutting my shop and saw police standing near Shibu. They asked me to help him wear pants and a jacket. I saw a wound on his arm, but I didn’t see anyone beating him up.”