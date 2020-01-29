Delhi: Man beaten at Shah’s rally gets MLC from Safdarjung

“I’ve done the MLC; the doctor asked us to meet the police officer in New Welcome. My sister and I will file the complaint now,” said Singh. “I’ve done the MLC; the doctor asked us to meet the police officer in New Welcome. My sister and I will file the complaint now,” said Singh.

Two days after Harjit Singh (20) was beaten up at Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Babarpur for raising anti-CAA slogans, he got his MLC done at Safdarjung Hospital Tuesday evening. Singh went to the hospital with his sister complaining of bruises and body pain.

As per the MLC report, Singh sustained injuries on his neck. Doctors also suggested a CT scan of his head. “There is no internal injury. As the patient said he was also hit with chairs, we wanted to see if there were any internal injuries,” said a senior doctor.

In the MLC, doctors also mentioned that he was kept in the police station for 14-20 hours. On Monday, Singh had claimed police did not take him to the hospital for an MLC and had locked him up instead. Police denied the claims.

“I’ve done the MLC; the doctor asked us to meet the police officer in New Welcome. My sister and I will file the complaint now,” said Singh.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App