Delhi: 22-year-old dead as man attacks wife, 2 daughters

Police said the accused, Nand Kishore, who runs a cycle repairing shop, was upset with the poor financial condition of his family. (Representational) Police said the accused, Nand Kishore, who runs a cycle repairing shop, was upset with the poor financial condition of his family. (Representational)

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 22-year-old daughter, and injuring his wife and another daughter by hitting them with an iron rod while they were sleeping in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Police said the accused, Nand Kishore, who runs a cycle repairing shop, was upset with the poor financial condition of his family.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said Kishore was arrested from his residence Tuesday morning. “He confessed to his crime in which he cited financial problems as the reason. Further investigations are on,” said Baaniya.

The incident took place around 5 am, while the family members were sleeping. Kishore allegedly hit his wife Vidyawati (51) and two daughters — Suman (24) and Kavita (22) — with the iron rod. With the help of neighbours, they were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Kavita brought dead, while Suman and Vidyawati are recuperating. During questioning, he told police that he was upset as he had to marry off his daughters.

