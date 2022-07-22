scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Delhi: Man attacks family over tea, daughter dies of injuries

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said teams had been assigned to nab the accused and a case was registered.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 2:07:44 am
Police sources said the accused had asked his wife to make tea. He then asked his daughters to go buy milk as there was not enough at home. When his wife objected to this, scolding him and telling him to buy milk himself, he allegedly attacked her with glass shards from the window pane, sources said.

A 45-year-old man allegedly attacked his family with a glass shard over a dispute over milk for tea Thursday morning, killing his 18-year-old daughter and injuring his wife (42) and two other daughters, aged 23 and 21, in Northeast Delhi, said police.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said teams had been assigned to nab the accused and a case was registered. “During treatment, the 18-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries. One daughter (23) is still under treatment while the mother and the younger daughter (21) were discharged,” he said.

