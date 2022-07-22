Delhi: Man attacks family over tea, daughter dies of injuries

July 22, 2022 2:07:44 am
A 45-year-old man allegedly attacked his family with a glass shard over a dispute over milk for tea Thursday morning, killing his 18-year-old daughter and injuring his wife (42) and two other daughters, aged 23 and 21, in Northeast Delhi, said police.
DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said teams had been assigned to nab the accused and a case was registered. “During treatment, the 18-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries. One daughter (23) is still under treatment while the mother and the younger daughter (21) were discharged,” he said.
Police sources said the accused had asked his wife to make tea. He then asked his daughters to go buy milk as there was not enough at home. When his wife objected to this, scolding him and telling him to buy milk himself, he allegedly attacked her with glass shards from the window pane, sources said. When his daughters tried to save her, he allegedly attacked them too, sources added.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
At Bhalswa, Okhla & Ghazipur: Every 3 months, drones to assess if Delhi’s landfills are getting shorter
In relief to buyers, 17 builders told to refund close to Rs 50 crore over delayed projects
Jain feigning sickness, can’t trust Delhi govt hospitals for a fair report: ASG to court
Tribal dept forms think-tank of own officials, bypassing 3rd party inputs
HC to govt: Take steps to ensure writings of social reformers reach more readers
Cong, NCP avoid cross-voting in polls
On Mumbai-Nashik highway, potholed bridges choke traffic between Kharegaon & Thane
Can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, Wadhawan episode a single instance: ED tells special court
Revamped office to seek green building certificate
Horoscope Today, July 22, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
BDD chawl redevelopment plan: Experts suggest alternative to CM Eknath Shinde
Headmasters of BMC schools to receive management training