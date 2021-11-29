Delhi: Man who assaulted constable, fired outside property dealer’s house in Outernorth district arrested

The police said the accused went on to fire bullets outside the house of a property dealer.

Days after two men allegedly assaulted a police constable, tried to shoot at him and robbed his wallet, Delhi Police arrested one of them after a brief exchange of fire from Narela on Sunday.

The police said the accused, identified as Pramod, was fighting with his friend at Jahangirpuri on Thursday when Delhi Police constable Amardeep tried to stop them. Pramod got angry, took out his pistol and tried to shoot at Amardeep’s chest but the pistol got jammed, said the police.

Pramod and his associate allegedly thrashed the constable who suffered serious injuries on his head, hand and legs. Before leaving, the accused allegedly robbed the constable’s wallet.

The police said the accused went on to fire bullets outside the house of a property dealer.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outernorth) said: “The constable was severely injured. We also found that Pramod fired outside someone’s house. He was on the run. Our teams were looking for him when we received a tip that he would be coming to the district.”

A team was sent near Narela Industrial Area on Sunday and Pramod was spotted. When the police team signalled him to stop, he allegedly started firing at them and injured one policeman. The police retaliated and fired at Pramod’s leg before arresting him.

The police said Pramod is involved in several cases of Arms Act, robbery and attempted murder. His associate, whose identity is not known, is absconding.