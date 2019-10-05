Delhi: Man asks for water, gets acid instead

A 30-year-old man was hospitalised after he drank from a water bottle he had bought from a shop near his office, in East Delhi’s Mandawali on September 30. The shopkeeper allegedly sold him a bottle of acid instead of water.

Advertising

Police have arrested the shopkeeper and a registered a case under IPC sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

“We found that the shopkeeper, Naveen Gupta (55), sold acid to Vinay… He was selling acid without a licence and has been arrested. The victim was discharged after primary treatment and taken to Lucknow by his family for further treatment,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Police said the acid wasn’t concentrated and didn’t cause major damage to the victim.