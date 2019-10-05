Toggle Menu
Delhi: Man asks for water, gets acid insteadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-man-asks-for-water-gets-acid-instead-6054269/

Delhi: Man asks for water, gets acid instead

Police have arrested the shopkeeper and a registered a case under IPC sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Delhi city news, Delhi news, Delhi man water acid, Delhi man acid bottle, delhi police, indian express
Police said the acid wasn’t concentrated and didn’t cause major damage to the victim.

A 30-year-old man was hospitalised after he drank from a water bottle he had bought from a shop near his office, in East Delhi’s Mandawali on September 30. The shopkeeper allegedly sold him a bottle of acid instead of water.

Police have arrested the shopkeeper and a registered a case under IPC sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

“We found that the shopkeeper, Naveen Gupta (55), sold acid to Vinay… He was selling acid without a licence and has been arrested. The victim was discharged after primary treatment and taken to Lucknow by his family for further treatment,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Police said the acid wasn’t concentrated and didn’t cause major damage to the victim.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android