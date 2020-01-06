Delhi: Man caught with pistol, live rounds of ammunition at Jamia metro station

The man was caught by CISF personnel at Jamia Metro Station. (Representational) The man was caught by CISF personnel at Jamia Metro Station. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police Monday after he was allegedly caught with a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition by the CISF at Jamia Milia Islamia metro station.

Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal said a case under the provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against Ameer Hamza Khan, a resident of Zakir Nagar, after he was caught by the security personnel at the frisking point.

The case is registered at Okhla Vihar metro station.

Several women and students are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

