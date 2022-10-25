scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Delhi: Man arrested for setting Tughlaq Road police post on fire

The accused, identified as Hauz Rani resident Nadeem, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.

The DCP said that the post's windows had been smashed on three sides using bricks.

Delhi Police arrested a man on Tuesday morning for allegedly burning down a police post in New Delhi district. The accused, identified as Hauz Rani resident Nadeem, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.

A video of the incident appears to show the accused hurling heavy objects through the windows of the post, which appears to be burning from within, while another object outside burns as well.

According to Amrutha Guguloth, DCP New Delhi District, “A call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station regarding a burning motorcycle and police post. The police reached the site and found Nadeem under the influence of alcohol and very aggressive… he was overpowered.”

The DCP said that the post’s windows had been smashed on three sides using bricks, and that the accused had also burned his motorcycle and Delhi Police posters which were mounted on stands.

The DCP added that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, while the matter is being investigated.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire to destroy house etc) 285 (negligence with respect to fire) 278 (making atmosphere noxious) 283 (danger in public way) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:12:34 pm
