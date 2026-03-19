Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping 19-year-old DU student at Gurgaon birthday party

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A 29-year-old man from Delhi met a 19-year-old student at a birthday party in a flat in Gurgaon, and allegedly raped her when she was intoxicated. This was the complaint – and the accused man has now been arrested, police said.
According to the police, the alleged incident occurred late on Saturday (March 14) evening in a highrise housing society in Gurgaon’s Sector 33.
The survivor, who belongs to a state in eastern India and is an undergraduate student at a college in Delhi University, had arrived in the flat from Delhi to celebrate a friend’s birthday.
Several college mates and their common friends were present at the party, and alcohol was consumed, police officers said.
The accused, whom the police identified as a resident of Rohini in Northwest Delhi named Divyam, was also present at the gathering. He got acquainted with the survivor at the party.
At some point, Divyam allegedly took advantage of the woman’s intoxicated condition, isolated her in a secluded part of the apartment, and assaulted her sexually.
The woman approached the police on Sunday (March 15), and an FIR was registered at the Sadar Police Station in Gurgaon under Section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).
Forensic teams visited the scene of the alleged crime to collect evidence, and the accused was tracked down and arrested that same day.
“The survivor confided in her close friend soon after the incident occurred, while the accused fled the scene,” a police officer said. A medical examination of the woman was conducted on Monday, and her statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate.
Officers from the Sadar Police Station said that the accused too was produced before a city court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.
Further investigation is ongoing, police said. Others who had attended the party were being questioned, officers said.
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