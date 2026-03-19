Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping 19-year-old DU student at Gurgaon birthday party

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred late on Saturday (March 14) evening in a highrise housing society in Gurgaon’s Sector 33. (File Photo)

A 29-year-old man from Delhi met a 19-year-old student at a birthday party in a flat in Gurgaon, and allegedly raped her when she was intoxicated. This was the complaint – and the accused man has now been arrested, police said.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred late on Saturday (March 14) evening in a highrise housing society in Gurgaon’s Sector 33.

The survivor, who belongs to a state in eastern India and is an undergraduate student at a college in Delhi University, had arrived in the flat from Delhi to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Several college mates and their common friends were present at the party, and alcohol was consumed, police officers said.