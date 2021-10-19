Delhi: Man arrested outside for drugging old woman, stealing her jewellery

A 55-year-old man was arrested outside Azadpur metro station by the Delhi Police for allegedly drugging a 65-year-old woman and stealing her gold jewellery. The accused, identified as Gurmeet Singh (55), was caught with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver who saw the woman lying unconscious and the accused stealing her jewellery while they were travelling in his vehicle.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said Singh is a serial offender involved in many such cases. The police said he uses anxiolytic drugs, used to treat anxiety and reduce panic attacks, on his victims. He has been booked under a case of robbery.

On Sunday afternoon, Gurmeet Singh, along with the woman, boarded an auto and asked the driver to take them to Model Town in North Delhi. The auto driver, Titu, soon noticed that the old woman was unconscious and heard her bangles breaking. He found Singh’s activities suspicious and stopped outside the Azadpur metro station where cops were stationed.

Singh saw the police and tried to flee but the auto driver screamed for help and the cops chased him. He was arrested outside the metro station and the woman was rushed to a hospital.

The police said they recovered two gold bangles, a ring and a purse from Singh’s possession as he confessed to the crime. He said he had found the woman walking outside her house and offered her a cold drink spiked by mixing Alprax tablets. The woman had the drink and fell unconscious, said the police.

Singh then took her in the auto and stole all her jewellery. He was planning to get off at Model Town with the stolen goods before the auto-driver spoiled his plans.