Delhi: Man arrested for snatching woman’s gold chain in Burari

Days after a 42-year-old woman was attacked and her gold chain was snatched outside her house in North Delhi, the police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident. The accused, identified as Sonu, is involved in more than 16 cases of snatching and robbery, said the police. The accused and his brother-in-law Sanju (24) would conduct recee on bikes, and target women and old people on the roads, added the police.

On October 12, the woman was standing outside her house in Burari when the duo spotted her, said the police. They stopped their bike near her and snatched her chain. The woman resisted the robbery bid but fell to the ground and injured herself, said the police.

The police registered a case and recovered CCTV footage outside the house but found that the bike did not have a number plate.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “our team scanned more than 100 CCTVs and suspects were identified based on the footage. Informers were deployed to trace the accused. Late on Tuesday, Sonu was arrested.” The police said they have recovered the bike that was used at the time of the incident.

Sonu told the police about Sanju’s role in the crimes and the cops are searching for him. The two are also involved in Arms Act cases in Delhi, said the police.