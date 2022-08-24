Delhi: Man arrested for murder of real estate agent in Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Saturday a Jamia Nagar resident for his alleged involvement in the August 14 murder of real estate agent Wasif Sattar Gazi in the Southeast District. The police identified the accused as Amir Alvi, a member of the Nassir gang, who allegedly provided a shooter and weapons for the murder.

In a widely publicised incident, with CCTV footage being circulated on social media, Gazi was rammed and knocked off his bike by three unknown bike-borne assailants, before being shot fatally by them at close range. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under Arms Act Sections 25 (punishment for offences) and 27 (punishment for using arms) was registered at the Jamia Nagar station.

The police said they received information Saturday regarding Amir, who is allegedly one of the main conspirators in the murder. A raiding party was sent to the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, where the suspect was overpowered by the police. The police said that a pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him, while another pistol used in the Jamia Nagar murder and the clothes worn by one of the shooters in the video were also recovered.

Pramod Khushwah, DCP (Special Cell/New Delhi Range), said: “Amir’s fellow gang member Azim had approached him regarding a financial and property dispute between his sister and Gazi. He wanted Amir’s help to eliminate Gazi. Amir conducted reconnaissance of the victim and arranged the murder weapons.”

The DCP added that one of the shooters was also provided by Amir while both of them planned the murder and that he helped one of the shooters to dispose of his clothes and weapons.

The police said that the accused and his associates in 2016 murdered New Delhi Municipal Council assistant law officer/ estate officer Mohammed Moin Khan and got out on parole in May 2021. They added that he had become acquainted with many criminals in prison including Azim, who was a close aide of criminal Nassir, gaining access to the gang.