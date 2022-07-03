scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Delhi: Man arrested for killing homeless man in hit-and-run

The Mangolpuri police said that the accident happened near the Ramlila ground in the Outer district on Friday. The accused was identified as Ashok, a driver from the area.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 12:20:07 pm
Officials said that the car involved in the offence was also recovered from the accused.

The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident in the Outer district on Friday. The Mangolpuri police said that the accused was identified as Ashok, a driver from the area.

The police said that on Friday, a PCR call was received regarding an accident near the Ramlila ground. They said they found a large crowd at the spot when they reached there and cordoned off the area after dispersing the onlookers. The police said they found an unknown man lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being struck by a vehicle, with his head crushed.

Officials added that the man was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead. The unidentified body was then placed in the mortuary, said the police.

The police said that the tyre-skid marks were observed on the accident scene, and forensic and mobile crime teams inspected and photographed the spot.

Officials said that a case was filed under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (negligent death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that on conducting a local enquiry, they discovered that the deceased lived on footpaths. After checking all CCTV footage near the scene of the crime, the suspected vehicle involved in the incident was identified.

The address of the owner, a Mangolpuri resident, was obtained based on the car’s details and a notice was issued to him under section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act (duty to give information). The owner said that he had rented out the car to the accused Ashok. The police said that the accused was subsequently detained from his home.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “The accused said that a generator was attached to his car. Due to the negligent driving of the accused, a tyre of the generator allegedly ran over a man sleeping on the ground, severely injuring him. The accused was frightened and fled from the spot.”

