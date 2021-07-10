Delhi: Man arrested for killing daughter’s friend, dumping body outside gym

Police said the duo took the man’s body on a bike and dumped it outside a gym in the locality.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 46-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing his daughter’s friend and dumping his body along the road. The accused has been identified as Satyaveer and was arrested Thursday. The police seized ropes, a belt, sticks and a pair of scissors from his possession. It was found that the accused used these weapons to confine and beat the victim to death. The police Saturday said they were yet to arrest the other accused – Anuj – who is absconding. He, police say, helped Satyaveer dump the body.

The deceased, a 20-year-old man from Baghpat, was allegedly in a relationship with Satyaveer’s daughter and had come to Delhi to meet her. On Wednesday night, the two were caught by the girl’s father, at her home.

A senior police officer said, “The man (victim) and the girl had been dating for five-six months. He would come to meet her. The girl’s father was against the relationship and had warned the girl not to meet the man. However, on Wednesday night, he came to see the girl at her house in Karawal Nagar. The two were caught.”

Satyaveer, enraged by the incident, allegedly tied the man with ropes and thrashed him with a belt. It was found that the accused also stabbed the man multiple times with scissors till he was unconscious. The man died on the spot after which Satyaveer panicked and immediately called his friend Anuj.

Police said the duo took the man’s body on a bike and dumped it outside a gym in the locality.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (Northeast) said the man’s body was discovered Thursday morning.

“The body had multiple stab wounds and it was found that the man had come to Delhi to visit his uncle. Our team found that the man was in a relationship with a girl and last met her on Wednesday night. His phone’s location was also traced to their house. We questioned the girl’s father and he confessed to the crime,” Sain said.

The family of the deceased said they did not know about his relationship with the girl. They said he would travel to Delhi to meet his paternal uncle and was looking for a job. Police said they are questioning Satyaveer and the girl for further details. Teams have been sent to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to arrest Anuj. The accused have been booked under sections of causing hurt and murder.