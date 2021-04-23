Delhi: Man arrested for illegally stocking up, trading oxygen cylinders

Police said the seized cylinders in the present case will be released by the honourable court tomorrow itself to an authorised gas vendor or needy hospital which may save many lives in the time of this pandemic. (Representational image)

Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly stocking 32 big oxygen cylinders (capacity – 67 litres each) and 16 small oxygen cylinders (capacity – 10 litres each) at his house in South-West Delhi’s Sagarpur area. Investigation has revealed that he was transferring the gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and was selling them at Rs 12,500 each.

DCP (south-west district) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Our team was on patrol when a secret informer informed them that oxygen cylinders were kept illegally inside a house in Dashrath Puri. A raid was immediately conducted and a total number of 32 big cylinders and 16 small cylinders have been recovered at the ground floor of the house. The owner of the house identified as Anil kumar has been arrested.”

Singh said Kumar is into trade of supply of industrial gases, but without any proper licence. “The gas involved is combustible in its present form. He used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders. His main godown is in Mayapuri area which will be searched in coming days,” he added.

