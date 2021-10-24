Delhi: Man arrested for forging pass to enter Parliament building

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old college graduate from Bihar for allegedly forging an official pass to enter the Parliament building at Sansad Marg.

The police said the accused, identified as Babloo Kumar Arya, was posing as a personal secretary of a member of Parliament (MP). He allegedly stole the pass of a friend who used to work at the Parliament two years ago, created a scanned copy of it and edited the details. He was caught by the crime branch after security officers at the Parliament found him with a forged pass that he had been using for some time.

Sources said the accused wanted to work at the Parliament but could not get a job anywhere due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He knew his college friend worked at the Parliament and hence used the pass to show that he knows the MP and works at the Parliament.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (crime branch), said: “We received information that a man was using a PS pass to enter the parliament. This was a security threat to the institution and we immediately started an investigation. Soon, we found that the pass was made after editing name and details from a Lok Sabha pass that was issued to another man named Jyoti Bhushan Kumar”.

Investigating teams found that both Kumar and Arya are in Bihar. They conducted raids at Gopalganj and Patna to detain both men on Friday.

They studied at Chhapra University in Bihar. In 2019, Kumar got a job as a personal secretary at the Parliament and worked there for six months. During this time, he used the pass for entry.

Last year, when Arya visited Kumar he allegedly stole the pass. During interrogation, he told the police that he edited details in the pass at a cyber cafe in Gopalganj after scanning the documents. He has been booked under sections of cheating and forgery.