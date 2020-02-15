Delhi: Man arrested for flashing woman in metro

The alleged incident took place near Ghitorani station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. (Representational Image) The alleged incident took place near Ghitorani station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested a man for allegedly flashing a woman in the Delhi metro after she took to Twitter to narrate the incident. The accused has been arrested under IPC sections 354A, 294, 509.

According to the woman, the incident took place on Wednesday near Ghitorani station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line where she saw a man staring and flashing his private parts. In a series of tweets, she alleged: “I was sitting on the two-seater… in the Yellow line to Gurgaon and this man who was standing was facing me… I just saw his penis… he was carrying a bag to hide it from one side. The man stayed there for a minute and then moved towards the door.” She also posted a photo of him standing near the door.

Delhi Metro officials replied to the tweet and said they were investigating the matter.

Further probe is on, the police said.

