Delhi: Man arrested for firing outside pharmacy

A 22-year-old man allegedly fired outside a pharmacy in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar after the owner stopped him from entering the store as he was not wearing a face mask.

Police said the accused, Firoz Hasan, and his friends went to the store on Saturday night. The store owner, Aadar Siddiqui, asked the men not to enter without a mask. “Though the complainant was only trying to make them follow rules, the men got angry. They hurled abuses at Siddiqui and threatened him. Firoz then took out a pistol from his pocket and fired a bullet in the air, after which the accused fled from the spot,” said a senior police officer.

A case was registered on the complaint of Siddiqui under IPC sections 336 (act endangering human life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Arms Act. Police scanned CCTVs in the area and following local inquiries, one of the accused was identified. Firoz was then arrested from his house in Zakir Nagar. Police also recovered the pistol he used at the time of the offence.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said Firoz confessed and said he was offended after he and his friends were stopped.