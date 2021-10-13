Delhi: Man arrested for firing outside multiplex in Saket

The Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly fired bullets outside PVR Cinemas in Delhi’s Saket last Thursday, from the Mukundpur area with a pistol on Tuesday.

The accused, Nikhil Wadhwa (21), went to a kiosk outside PVR Saket late on October 7 and fired at two men. The police said nobody was injured and Nikhil has been booked for attempted murder.

According to the police, two men named Sachin and Vivek who run a momo kiosk outside the theatre hall called Nikhil after the owner of the kiosk had asked them to vacate the place. On Thursday, around 11.30 pm, Nikhil went to the kiosk and started fighting with the owner Aman Hashmi (21), said the police.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (south) said, “Nikhil was asked to threaten the owner and during the fight, he fired bullets at Aman and his friend. Luckily, the bullet didn’t hit anyone. The staff present there caught Sachin and Vivek while Nikhil managed to escape”

During the investigation, the two men confessed that they had called Nikhil to help them because they did not want to leave the kiosk as their livelihood depended on it.

According to the police, Nikhil said he had known Sachin for two years and was asked to come to PVR Saket at night. When he reached there, Sachin and Vivek were already fighting with Aman. He joined the fight and fired a bullet at Aman. The bullet did not hit Aman and he ran away, said the police.